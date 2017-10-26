Drugs seized on routine Chester city centre patrol

Police in Chester seized a quantity of drugs while on a routine patrol.

At about 9.35pm on Wednesday (October 25), officers stopped a car on Foregate Street and, following a search of the vehicle, found cannabis and cash.

A 24-year-old man from Ellesmere Port and a 25-year-old man from Chester have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. Both are in custody, a Cheshire Police spokesman confirmed.