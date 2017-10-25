Fire crews tackle car blaze on the M56 near Wervin

A CAR fire caused one lane of the M56 to be closed near Wervin.

Fire crews from Mollington and Ellesmere Port were called the incident on the westbound carriageway between junctions 14 and 15 just after 8.20pm yesterday (October 24).

A saloon car was ablaze on the hard shoulder.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose jet to put out the fire.

The Highways Agency assisted by holding traffic on the carriageway while the fire crews tackled the blaze and made the scene safe.