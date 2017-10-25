Chester businessman uses his noodle to launch 'Jack Burrito' restaurant

HAVING worked his magic with the simple noodle, a Chester businessman has now set his sights on the humble jacket potato.

Des Pheby, founder of PFC Group, launched the first Wok&Go noodle bar on Northgate Street in 2008 before going on to open a further 23 stores nationwide.

So it is fitting that his new venture – Jack Burrito – has opened its doors just a few doors down on the same street.

Originally scheduled to open in April, the new restaurant officially launches today with a range of South American-inspired fillings that can either top a jacket spud or be crammed into a burrito.

Mr Pheby said he has high hopes that his company's new venture will prove just as popular.

“We’ve seen all sorts of dishes reinvented over the past few years but it struck me that no-one is really doing anything with the good old jacket potato,” he said.

“Our menu unites the humble spud with fillings with a contemporary twist, which can also be packed into a tasty tortilla.”

He added: “We’re excited to be opening our new restaurant on Northgate Street. Our menu is going to bring the classic jacket potato up to date, and we can’t wait for guests to visit us and try it for themselves.

“Jack Burrito is just a few doors down from where we opened the first Wok&Go nearly 10 years ago.

“We’ve got big plans for this new concept and we’re hoping it will be just as popular as Wok&Go has proven to be.”

The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks from 9am – 11pm every day and offers a dine-in or takeaway service.

A second Jack Burrito is already earmarked for Leeds city centre with a third site planned near Aston University in Birmingham.

Noodle bar chain Wok&Go currently has 24 stores across the UK. The group is growing quickly, with a further 10 stores planned for the next 12 months including Ellesmere Port, Manchester and Preston.