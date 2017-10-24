Wirral man among Merseyside Police's most wanted fugitives

A WIRRAL man is among Merseyside's eight most wanted fugitives.

Stuart Vest, aged 61, from Pensby, is wanted by police in connection with a distraction burglary at a pensioner's home.

He is one of eight men wanted by police in connection with a variety offences including domestic violence, wounding, robbery and burglary.

They are being hunted as part of Operation Chapar.

Last time the campaign was run, police arrested 91 fugitives and 88 more handed themselves in appeals on social media and in the local press.

Using the hashtag #MPCommunityFirst neighbourhoods policing will take to their local Twitter accounts, updating communities on their progress as well as encouraging information in from the public.

Superintendent Mark Morgan, who is co-ordinating the force-wide operation, which involves local police officers and PCSOs, detectives, roads policing units and specialist search teams, said: "People wanted in connection with ongoing cases should expect a knock at the door.

"Operation Chapar has already resulted in dozens of outstanding and wanted individuals being brought into custody and either put before the courts or put back in prison.

"A concerted effort by teams from across the force led to 91 people being caught and, as word spread, a further 88 handing themselves in.

"We are maintaining the pressure on more people like this who know they are wanted but have yet to do the right thing and come forward. This second week of action aims to build on the momentum and galvanise public support for what we're trying to achieve which is to make our communities safer.

"Our most wanted individuals are on our website and social media under the hashtag #MPCommunityFirst and I would encourage people to take a look and share information with us so that we can put as many people as possible behind bars."

The other six most wanted individuals for October are:

David Costello, aka David Bigley, aged 23, from Netherton, wanted in connection with domestic assault and wounding

Thomas Kay, 24, from St Helens, wanted in connection with domestic assault

Jason Curry, 22, from Huyton, wanted in connection with domestic assault and making threats

Terrence Gilmore, 32, from Wavertree, wanted in connection with the robbery of a taxi driver

Sean Bethell, 18, from Toxteth, wanted in connection with a city centre stabbing and a domestic assault

John Mullally, 54, from Norris Green, wanted on recall to prison following a 14 year sentence for drugs supply