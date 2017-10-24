Joe Woolford returns to Chester panto as Prince Charming - oh yes he does!

THE cast of Chester's traditional family pantomime has been revealed with the show's producers promising a spectacular show with fun for all the family.

Tip Top Productions, based at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester, have unveiled a fully professional cast for the annual festive treat of Cinderella.

The show will run at the theatre from Friday, December 8, until Friday, January 5.

Playing Prince Charming will be Ruthin singer Joe Woolford, known to millions for his appearance on The Voice and representing the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Joe's appearance follows on from his starring role last year as Jack in Jack and The Beanstalk.

Written by the Founder and Chair of Tip Top, Peter Swingler OBE, the show, which is suitable for all ages, will be jam-packed with corny jokes, local references and well known pop songs together will lots of chances to boo, hiss and cheer as the magical story unfolds.

Playing the title role of Cinderella is talented actress Jade Pritchard who previously appeared alongside Joe last year. The hilarious Dan Ellis is back with the company as Buttons while Andrew Rawlinson-Heath, one half of Daisy the cow in last year's panto, will be fully visible on stage this year as the Prince's faithful servant Dandini.

Every Cinderella needs her Fairy Godmother and Chester's own Julie Blagrove will be waving her magic wand to make Cinder's dreams come true.

No story of Cinderella would be complete without the horrid Ugly Sisters, played for Tip Top by Kevin Dewsbury (Dame Trott in last year's show) as Candy Hardup and Ethan Holmes who is making his Chester panto debut as Floss Hardup.

The panto will be directed for Tip Top by Steve Davies, who said: "We are delighted to announce the cast for Chester's very own traditional family friendly pantomime.

“It's great to be welcoming back some familiar faces as well as some new ones to our panto family. We are sure that our audiences are in for a magically festive time at The Forum Studio Theatre once again this year".

Full details of "Cinderella" including performance dates and times can be found atwww.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.

Alternatively, contact the Box Office on 01244 341296.