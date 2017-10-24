'A festival that cuts across religions and beliefs' held in Chester

THE streets of Chester were awash with colour on Saturday for Diwali, the Hindu fesitival of light.

Hundreds of people descended on the city centre to see the parade and traditional Indian dancing.

Organised by the Sanjhi Indian Association, the event also included free workshops in creating Rangoli Diwali art cards and Diya Indian candles as well as Henna hand painting and Indian face painting.

And of course no Diwali festival would be complete without an array of delicious Indian food on offer.

The Lord Mayor of Chester, Cllr Razia Daniels, said: “The Diwali festival always brightens up the city, the dancing and music is infectious with spectators encouraged to join in.

“Cheshire West and Chester Council is pleased to be supporting the celebrations again this year.”

Sarika Kaushik, chairperson of Sanjhi Indian Association, added: “Diwali is truly an Indian festival that cuts across religions and different beliefs.”