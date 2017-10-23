Police appeal for information after serious crash in Bebington

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Bebington.

At about 8.40am, on Sunday, a suspected stolen Vauxhall Vectra was sighted on Bebington Road, heading towards Birkenhead where it was involved in a collision.

Two male occupants of the car were taken to hospital, one of who is described as being in a critical condition and the second is described as being stable.

Officers cordoned off the scene to allow an ivestigation to be carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Merseyside Police on 101 quoting incident number 237, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.