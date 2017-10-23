Mobile treatment centre will offer lifesaving first aid at Cheshire events

CHESHIRE volunteers with St John Ambulance are celebrating taking delivery of a new mobile treatment centre.

The Cheshire mobile Treatment Centre is one of more than 50 vehicles which are being handed over in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands in a phased programme from October 2017 and throughout 2018.

The vehicles have been secured thanks to a capital grant by the Mark Master Masons through their Mark Benevolent Fund to the Order of St John with the specific aim of providing new ambulances, treatment centres and support vehicles to St John Ambulance, the Order’s operational arm in England and the Islands.

The Cheshire vehicle, which will be based at the nation's leading first aid charity's Winsford unit, will be put to use at events in the county as volunteers deliver life saving first aid to members of the public.

David Sellers, Provincial Grand Master at the Mark Master Masons in Cheshire, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support St John Ambulance and the life saving work that they do.”

Barrie Davies, Chair of the Cheshire County Priory Group, added: “The donation of this vehicle is wonderful news for the county and will significantly help enhance patient care and contribute to more lives saved locally. We’re immensely grateful to the Mark Master Masons in the Cheshire Province and to the Mark Benevolent Fund for their generosity and we look forward to seeing the positive use made by local St John Ambulance volunteers of the vehicle in the future as they continue the charity’s life saving mission.”