Fire crew from Chester assist with nine-hour operation to tackle train blaze

A FIRE crew from Chester was called to assist with the recovery of a train that caught fire in Calveley.

Firefighters were called to reports of a train on fire on Station Road just after 4am on Saturday.

Two fire engines from Crewe, one from Tarporley and one from Nantwich initially attended the scene.

The firefighters found a fire in the diesel engine compartment of the train. They used powder extinguishers, a hose reel jet, breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the blaze.

At 11am, the fire crew from Chester was brought in to assist with the recovery of the train.

The crews were in attendance for about nine hours.