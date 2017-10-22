Acclaimed ballet company begins autumn tour in Chester

AN acclaimed contemporary ballet company has begun its autumn tour in Chester.

Yorke Dance Project company presented Rewind Forward, a mixed bill including Sir Kenneth MacMillan’s rarely-seen Sea of Troubles, at The Hammond Theatre in Mannings Lane last week.

Jane Elliott, choreographer and senior teacher at The Hammond, worked on the original production of Sea of Troubles in 1988.

She said: “Working with Yorke Dance Project to help bring Sea of Troubles back to life has been a great experience. The piece was originally created for Dance Advance, a small touring ensemble of former Royal Ballet dancers, to help bring Sir Kenneth’s work to new audiences around the UK. Now, 30 years later, Yolande and her dancers are doing the same thing. I can’t wait for Chester audiences to see this wonderful company.”

Yorke Dance Project, set up by Yolande Yorke-Edgell in Los Angeles in 1998, came to Chester ahead of its performances of Sea of Troubles at the Royal Opera House where it joins the five national ballet companies – The Royal Ballet, Birmingham Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Northern Ballet and Scottish Ballet – for Kenneth MacMillan: a National Celebration, the Royal Ballet’s marking of the 25th anniversary of MacMillan’s death.