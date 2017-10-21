Double celebration at Chester retirement village for two people born 100 years apart

THERE was a double celebration at a Chester retirement village for two people born 100 years apart.

Boughton Hall resident Stan Fielding celebrated his 100th birthday with a party thrown in his honour at the retirement village created by Enterprise Retirement Living in Chester.

It coincided with another celebration as staff member Lindsay Hughes had just given birth to a baby girl.

Born three weeks early and weighing in at 5lbs 10oz, Angelysse is doing well and her two older sisters Lilu, seven, and Catalya, five, adore their new sister.

Lindsay has been a member of the Boughton Hall team since 2015 and works in the restaurant which offers residents and their guests a range of home prepared food.

June Callaghan, general manager of Boughton Hall, said: “We have a very supportive community at Boughton Hall and the owners and staff get on famously. We enjoy marking all these milestones and celebrating a birth and a 100th birthday in the same year is quite something!

“We wish Lindsay and her family many congratulations and much fun and happiness in their future lives together.”

Boughton Hall is a Grade II listed hall, which has been carefully restored to be the elegant focal point of the luxury retirement village – a range of one and two bedroom apartments with the hall itself offering communal facilities.

Stan, who owns one of the apartments in the village, said: “For me, the involvement and integration at Boughton Hall has been magnificent. We are one big family and we are all on first name terms with the other owners and the staff.”