Stag party reveller admits drunk and disorderly conduct outside Chester pub

A STAG party reveller has admitted being drunk and disorderly on a night out in Chester.

Aaron Carter, 28, was seen squaring up to door staff at the Victoria pub near The Cross in Chester city centre at about 1am on September 30.

Uniformed officers on patrol were alerted to the situation and tried to calm the defendant down, Chester Magistrates' Court heard.

However, he became aggressive and swore at the officers, who arrested him and took him to the Blacon custody suite.

Magistrates accepted that Carter was remorseful and gave him a 12-month conditional discharge.

Carter, of Dovehouse Close, Warwick, was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £20.

The court heard he was jailed in April 2015 on a charge of wounding.