Chester racegoer fell flat on his face after taking drunken swing at stranger

A RACEGOER swung a punch at a man at Chester Racecourse – but was so drunk he missed and fell over, cracking his head on the floor.

Kieran Joseph Mullen, 26, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour with the intent to cause fear of violence.

Chester Magistrates Court heard Mullen was the “main aggressor” in a disturbance at the racecourse on September 30.

Alan Currums, prosecuting, said: “CCTV shows the defendant trying to fight another male.

“He ran up to him, threw his right arm but missed and went falling into a group of people. He then injured his face when he hit the floor.”

Mullen, of Albany Road, Kensington, Liverpool, and a group of friends ran away from the racecourse but he was later arrested by police officers. He was said to have a gash in his head.

In his police interview he made full admissions and said he had been drinking heavily all day.

“He didn't know why he acted in such a manner and didn’t know the person he was trying to hit,” Mr Currums said.

The court heard Mullen received a custodial sentence in 2015 for assault.

He will be sentenced by magistrates on October 31 following the preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Probation Service.