Hollywood film crews in Ellesmere Port to shoot new movie

Ellesmere Port’s historic docklands will appear in a Hollywood film about the early life of a legendary novelist.

Camera crews have descended on the town to shoot scenes for Tolkien, a period biopic of the Lord of the Rings author featuring rising stars Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins.

The well preserved locks and warehouses at the National Waterways Museum were used for filming on Tuesday night. Crews are due to return this evening, with the attraction closed to visitors both days.

Directed by Finland's Thomas ‘Dome’ Karukoski, the movie traces JRR Tolkien's formative years before and after his time as a soldier serving in World War One. The author famously used his experiences of the Great War to inspire his Middle Earth novels, which sold millions of copies worldwide.

It was not clear whether Hoult, who plays the title role, or Collins, who plays the writer's wife Edith, are on set for this week's filming.

A statement from the National Waterways Museum apologised for having to close for two days.

It read: “We are being used as a film location for a new feature film called Tolkien and for this reason we will be closed to the public – Tuesday, October 17 and Wednesday, October 18. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

“The majority of the filming will take place inside the grounds, with the exception of one scene which will take place on South Pier Road.

“The crew will be putting a crane with a light on in the boat yard on the far side of the canal to light the exterior scenes. The crew will work hard to minimise the disruption as much as possible and apologise if any inconvenience is caused.”

The film – by Hollywood firms Fox Searchlight and Chernin Entertainment - has been scripted by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford.

It is not the first time the museum has been used as a backdrop for period drama, as smash hit BBC2 show Peaky Blinders filmed scenes there in 2014.