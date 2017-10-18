Have your say on plans for 'pocket park' in the heart of Chester city centre

You can have your say on plans for a ‘pocket park’ in the heart of Chester city centre next week.

The George Street car park, next to the Shropshire Union Canal and the City Walls, has been closed for some time but Cheshire West and Chester Council are aiming to revive the site by creating a picturesque small park there.

Members of the public will be able to view plans and help develop the proposals at a consultation meeting in the Palatine Room at Chester Town Hall on Tuesday, October 24 (3.30pm-6.30pm).

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “The new park will promote the unique history of the City Walls and waterways that Chester has to offer.

“The importance of public open space for residents became very apparent at the consultation event for the development of Water Tower Gardens. The park is part of the wider regeneration strategy and Waterways Strategy for Chester, enhancing the connections with the bus interchange and city centre businesses.”

The pocket park contains a row of mature lime trees which form a significant natural feature that will help to define the park. The intention is to restore the existing historic boundary, including the railings, sandstone plinth and main entrance. A new entrance will be introduced to allow entry to the park on the western approach from George Street.

The proposals aim to introduce an alternative pedestrian route within the park. This pathway will be inclusive for all, and will follow the existing contours of the site.

Seating will be provided within the park and steps will encourage users to access the existing green space. Lighting will also be introduced into the park, to encourage the development of an evening economy along this route.

A viewing platform will be situated at a lower level to the east of the existing site entrance, to enable views towards King Charles Tower, the Shropshire Union Canal and the City Walls.

The platform will be set at a level that allows for inclusive access from the main pathway.

Wildflowers will be planted, such as snowdrops, bluebells, wood anemones, wild garlic and cow parsley, to enrich the existing habitat on the site, provide seasonal change and encourage greater diversity of habitat for wildlife.

The aims of the council’s Waterways Strategy (2014) are to provide a clear direction how developments related to waterways can contribute to the growth agenda. The strategy vision includes improving the connectivity between the canal, river and city encouraging increased inward investment and increased tourism. Also encouraging increased employment relating to the leisure economy and maximising the potential of the waterways for recreational purposes.

The Waterways Strategy identified the opportunity “to create the new pocket park by George Street to open vistas of the walls and cutting and encourage active use, especially from workers/visitors to the health centre”.