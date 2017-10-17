Residents air fears over plans to build 60 homes on university site in Christleton

RESIDENTS are concerned that a proposed residential development on a university campus will increase congestion and destroy the character of their village.

A proposal has been submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council for redevelopment of the University of Law Chester (ULaw) campus on Pepper Street in Christleton.

The plan, if approved, would see Christleton Hall converted for residential use, and the demolition of buildings erected in the late 20th century to allow the erection of new residential properties.

The development would consist of 60 dwellings. These would be 46 new build houses and 14 appartments in the converted Grade II-listed hall.

But residents fear that the development would destroy the village feel and take away green space.

A comment on the application made by several Christleton residents reads: “As residents of Christleton we are passionately committed to the community’s interests, visual amenity and conservation of the village.

“We have strong misgivings about the proposed development and urge you to place conditions on any planning application by the University of Law.”

Their concerns include the need for low-cost social housing in the village, increased traffic and polution, and that the development will not be sympathetic to the existing village. Several villagers have expressed their views on the application on the council’s website.

Susan Alexander, of Little Heath Road, said: “The traffic in Christleton is a nightmare at the moment and current residents are extremely concerned at the lack of management of the situation. Putting a large housing development into that cauldron would cause traffic chaos and destroy the village.”

Richard Morris, of Skips Lane, said: “Christleton is already suffering as a village from too much traffic, the congestion made worse by parked cars along the main roads and the presence of two very popular schools, as well as vehicles using the village as a short-cut between the over-congested A41 and A51.

“Moreover, the development will further undermine the site of a historical listed building, Christleton Hall, and will do little to maintain the character of the village.”

Andrew Foxall, of Durban Avenue, said: “This application has caused the village great concern. Initially we received a questionnaire asking for our thoughts on turning the site into student accommodation, a few months on and after a number of incorrect applications it is now being presented as just simply accommodation. The village already has a high traffic flow which various options are currently being discussed by the Parish Council. However, this application currently makes no suggestion as to how it will not increase traffic on already busy roads.”

ULaw recently announced that it would be relocating to Chester city centre in September 2018.