Pigeon's Friday the 13th netting nightmare on Chester rooftop

FRIDAY the 13th proved unlucky for one poor pigeon when the hapless creature got stuck in netting on a Chester rooftop.

One fire engine and a hydraulic platform were sent to the scene on Eastgate Street at around 10.30am on Friday – at a cost to the taxpayer of around £600.

Fortunately firefighters managed to free the bird which was in a flap but otherwise unharmed.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fire crews were called to release a pigeon which had become entangled in netting on Eastgate Street, Chester.

“Crews used a hydraulic platform to reach the bird which was tangled in netting on the fascia of a three storey building. They then untangled the pigeon.”

Pigeon rescues in the city have traditionally divided public opinion with some claiming they are a waste of public funds and others saying no animal should be left to suffer.

A similar incident in Frodsham Street last August led one social media user to state: “A shotgun works great for getting pigeons down!”

Cheshire firefighters are called out to an average of around 60 animal rescues a year. It costs around £300 to send out a fire engine, meaning taxpayers are left to foot an annual bill of around £18,000.

Dogs tend to account for the majority of animal rescues, followed by horses, cats and birds.

An RSPCA spokesman said previously: "It is not uncommon for the fire service to provide help in these circumstances and they often use animal rescues as a vital training aid.

“The RSPCA work very closely with the emergency services and their highly trained crews have assisted in many animal rescues over the years. Like any member of the public, the RSPCA can request the help of the fire and rescue service but it is entirely up to them what level of response they can provide. We are always incredibly grateful for any help we receive from them.

“The fire and rescue service never deploy a crew to an animal rescue if they are required at a human emergency, but it is important to remember the two are not always mutually exclusive - in some cases crews attend to minimise the risk of members of the public attempting to carry out rescues themselves and in the process potentially risking their own life.”

* Each year around 2,000 reports are made to the RSPCA about wild birds trapped in or behind netting. A major cause is bird-deterrent netting.

If anyone finds an injured bird, sees one trapped in netting, or has any information on an animal being treated cruelly, they are asked to call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.