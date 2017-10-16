Hoole Road closed due to fallen tree

Tue Oct 17, 2017
Reporter:
Amy Sargeson
Monday 16 October 2017 19:27
A fallen tree has resulted in a road closure in Chester.
Hoole Road was closed at about 6.45pm due to a tree falling down.
Police have asked people to avoid the area.
