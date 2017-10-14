Frodsham public support plan to move police station

RESIDENTS in Frodsham and Helsby have given their overwhelming support to a proposal by Cheshire Constabulary to relocate the local police station.

The consultation, which opened on August 29 and closed on September 25, asked residents their views on proposals to relocate the police station from its current site to the town’s fire station, both of which are located in Ship Street, Frodsham.

The fire station was identified as a suitable location for a joint police and fire base with the space and facilities to accommodate the same services for officers, staff and members of the public that are currently being delivered at the police station.

Overall, 358 surveys were completed from members of the public taking part in the public consultation.

Overwhelmingly, 339 members of the public (95%) agreed that the relocation of Frodsham Police Station is appropriate. Of the 358 members of the public, 348 (97%) also agreed that Frodsham Fire Station is accessible for local residents.

If the proposal goes ahead, the current site would be available for sale, with the force ensuring that any subsequent proposals for the site do not unduly impact on the local amenity. Any money made would be reinvested in future modernised, fit for purpose police estates across Cheshire.

Assistant Chief Officer Julie Gill said: “There will be no change in service for the public in Frodsham as a result of the relocation and the police contact point outside the police station will be moved to the new location. There will also be clear signage to identify the fire station as a Cheshire Constabulary police post.”

The proposed move came about as part of the collaboration agreement between the Police & Crime Commissioner for Cheshire and Cheshire Fire Authority.

Police & Crime Commissioner David Keane said: “In line with my policing plan, I am continually looking for ways to ensure we have a modern service that is fit for purpose despite the financial constraints we face. While it is a challenge, we will continue to be innovative and collaborate to ensure those who live, work and visit the county get the best possible service.”