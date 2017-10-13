Ready, set…bake! The Great British Bake Off's Howard Middleton is coming to Tattenhall

GREAT British Bake Off fans will have the opportunity to meet former contestant Howard Middleton at a Christmas baking masterclass in Tattenhall.

Inspired Villages in Tattenhall is giving all baking enthusiasts a treat this month as Howard Middleton, the victim of the infamous “Custardgate” scandel on the show, will be demonstrating his best Christmas bakes in time for the festive season.

Guests can look forward to Howard’s top tips on how to make the best Christmas puddings, cakes and mince pies, as well as anecdotes from his time on the nation’s favourite baking TV series.

Charming the nation with his quirky personality and creative bakes, not to mention being the victim of the infamous “Custardgate” incident, Howard quickly became a firm favourite during the fourth series of the show.

Since the show, Howard has appeared as a panel contestant on Bake Off’s spin-off programme, ‘An Extra Slice’, written his first book, ‘Delicious Gluten Free Baking’, and now regularly demonstrates at food shows and festivals across the country.

Sales and marketing director at Inspired Tattenhall, James Cobb, said: “We are delighted that Howard will be hosting the Christmas Bake Off event here at Inspired Villages, Tattenhall, as part of our exciting year-round programme of events.

“We want local people to join our social events and use our first-class facilities, because all of this means a lively and vibrant environment for our residents. The people who live in, work in and visit our villages make them great places for everyone.

“We look forward to welcoming guests from throughout Cheshire and beyond to what promises to be an exciting and entertaining way to prepare for the festive season ahead.”

The Bake Off event will be taking place on Tuesday 24th October, 10am-12pm, at Inspired Villages, Frog Lane, Tattenhall, CH3 9DN.

Tours of the Inspired Village and its accommodation will be available after the event. To secure your place contact the Inspired team by Friday, October 20, on: 01829 289 124 or email: tattenhall@inspiredvillages.co.uk