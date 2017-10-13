Chester's Garden Quarter event brings community together

A Chester community came together to celebrate its identity with a whole host of different events and activities.

The Garden Quarter Welcome Weekend involved dancing, singing, eating, drinking and even jogging as there was a fun run thrown in for good measure.

The event celebrated everything the area – which is in danger of being split as part of a Boundary Commission review – has to offer.

Garden Quarter Association co-chairman Matt Baker said: “All in all it was a great weekend where those of us who have lived here for a long time were reminded what a great part of the city this is, and those who have only just moved here simply got to say ‘hello’ to people who lived just around the corner.”

Garden Quarter councillor Bob Rudd added: “In all the years I have been a councillor, I’ve never served one that is so strong as the Garden Quarter.

“I congratulate them on a superb weekend bringing people together, and I hope as many people write to the Boundary Commission to express their views about how important their community is.”

The weekend kicked off with several residents representing the Garden Quarter at the 5km fun run at the nearby Countess Park.

The run was followed by a mini street party on Cambrian Road.

Residents brought food which contributed to a big buffet, while one of the gardens was transformed into a bar, and entertainment was provided by the Terry Burgin Blues Band and A Handbag of Harmonies choir.

Welcome Weekend organiser Sarra Cooper said: “There is always that horrible feeling that no-one is going to turn up, but I didn’t need to worry. The street was filled with happy people!”

A great partnership between neighbouring venues The Chichester Arms pub and Uniting Church of Garden Lane was formed for the evening event.

The Garden Quarter’s very own community cinema presented The Great Gatsby in the church, and invited people to dress up for the occasion.

Jackie Speed, landlady of the Chichester Arms, provided refreshments and entertainment both before and after the film.

Sunday began with a community Harvest Festival at St Thomas of Canterbury Church.

In the afternoon, residents organised a tour of the neighbourhood designed especially for students and other people who have just moved to the area.

Sarra Cooper added: “This is definitely something to build on. Those students who gave up an hour of their Sunday afternoon seemed to be very happy in having a brief insight into the area they had moved into and to realise that the local people are a nice bunch.”