£1 cash incentive for motorists to visit Chester's indoor market

SHOPPERS in Chester are being given a cash incentive to visit the city’s indoor market.

Those parking in the Market car park will receive an automatic £1 discount on their parking ticket if they scan it at a machine within the Market Hall.

Cheshire West and Chester Council says it is using the incentive to “promote the diverse mix of small, local businesses to be found in the market”.

These include the only fishmonger in the city centre, as well as award-winning butchers, great food and produce, nail bars, hairdressers, gifts and crafts.

Cllr Brian Clarke said: “Chester Market offers high quality goods, expert advice and friendly customer service. With the £1 parking discount, shoppers will have extra time to browse the stalls, or enjoy a tasty bite to eat.”

The move comes after a number of stall-holders criticised the council for failing to support them following the relocation of the bus interchange from Princess Street – outside the market – to Gorse Stacks on the other side of the city centre.

Some said takings were down 80 per cent with the loss of business from bus users.

Traders were also left fuming in July when the council allowed a pop-up continental market to set up in Town Hall Square selling similar products.

Chester Indoor Market is located in the Forum Shopping Centre and is open Monday to Saturday 8am to 5pm (except Bank Holidays).

For more information about the market visit www.chester.market.