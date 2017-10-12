Nine more people arrested - including one from Cheshire and another from North Wales - in major drugs crackdown

THE North West Regional organised crime unit (TITAN) has arrested a further nine people – including one from Cheshire and another from North Wales – as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs.

Warrants were executed at 10 addresses across Scotland, Cheshire and North Wales today (Thursday, October 12) with the support of officers from Police Scotland, Cheshire Police and North Wales Police, as part of the18-month TITAN investigation.

The arrests follow a strike day in September where warrants were executed at a number of properties across Wirral, Milton Keynes and Bristol.

Today, the following nine people were arrested: a 44 year old male from Cumbernauld in Scotland, a 41 year old male from Stevenson in Scotland; a 47 year old male from Kilwinning in Scotland, a 42 year old male from Kilwinning in Scotland, a 39 year old male from North Wales, a 39 year old male from Cheshire, a 32 year old male from HMP Liverpool, a 34 year old male from HMP Liverpool, and a 41 year old male from HMP Altcourse.

All have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

In addition a quantity of ammunition was also recovered together with 30kg of what is believed to be cannabis resin and 240kg of mixing agent used in the production of controlled drugs.

Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh, from Titan, said: "Today’s operation follows on from last month’s strike day in which a number of arrests were made and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Titan to target those involved in the supply and distribution of Class A drugs.

"Titan exists to tackle and take down the most serious, hardened and organised criminals who pose the more serious threat to the communities. But we cannot do this work alone and we are grateful for our colleagues, particularly those at Police Scotland, for assisting and supporting us during this wide-ranging and ongoing investigation.

"Our message to those involved in drug supply is that you cannot escape justice and there are no borders, we will work with other forces to relentlessly pursue those profiting from serious organised crime.

"No-one should have to put up with drug dealing and the associated violence and gun crime it often brings.

"We will work with our communities to improve the quality of life for decent, law-abiding people and I would urge people to keep helping us do that by reporting any drug dealing or gun crime to the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."