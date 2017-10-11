18 new jobs created as new Starbucks shop is set to open on Chester retail park

COFFEE chain Starbucks will open the doors to its new store at Chester Greyhound Park on Sealand Road next week.

The new shop has created 18 new jobs.

At 10.30am on Monday, the Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels will officially open the store with a ribbon cutting, followed by a special coffee tasting hosted by a Starbucks coffee expert.

The new store has teamed up with Chapter West Cheshire – a charity dedicated to improving the lives of people in the Chester area affected by mental illnesses – and will be raising funds through donations and fundraising events.

The store team have also been busy handing out leaflets ahead of the opening so residents can enjoy a free or discounted drink and the first 100 customers through the door will receive a free Tall Espresso drink.

Lee Scragg, district manager at Starbucks Chester Greyhound Park, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors of our new store on Monday 16th October, alongside Mayor Razia Daniels and some of the team from our charity partner, Chapter. We look forward to welcoming our customers and getting to know the local community and neighbouring retailers! ”

The store is opening in partnership with Starbucks license partner, Queensway Coffee, and will offer Starbucks range of ethically-sourced quality coffees and the recently launched autumn menu – which includes the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The Starbucks store will be open Monday-Friday, 6am to 9pm, on Saturdays between 7am and 8pm, and Sundays, between 8am and 6pm.