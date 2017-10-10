New Hoole Co-op store to open after £750,000 investment

A new Co-op store is to open in Chester after an investment totalling almost £750,000.

The shop in Walker Street, Hoole, will relocate to a new store in Hoole Road on Thursday, October 26.

Almost double the size of the existing store, it will offer an in-store bakery, Costa coffee dispenser and customer parking.

The store will employ 16 full and part-time staff, with opportunities still available for people with a passion for food, community and customer service.

The new store will also bring a funding boost for local good causes through its Membership scheme – members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of

own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent benefitting local good causes.

Good causes currently benefiting include: Friends of Chester District Samaritans; Mollington, Backford and District Village Hall and, the Hoole Community Development Trust.

Stephen Salisbury, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in the area.

“The new store will enable us to better serve our community and we have received some great feedback already.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum. Our ambition is to ensure there is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We want shoppers to know they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. We are also giving back to the community.

“Our members can make a difference locally, simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they can raise much-needed funding for organisations in the area who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark the launch and students in Chester holding the NUS extra card receive a 10 per cent discount off their groceries to support them during their studies.

Details about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its Local Community Fund, are available online by visiting www.coop.co.uk/membership

Anyone interested in finding out about job opportunities should call in to the nearby Walker Street store.