Fire crews called to tackle fires caused by domestic appliances in Chester

FIRE crews were called to tackle two fires caused by domestic appliances in Chester.

Just before 9am yesterday, three crews from Chester, Mollington and Ellesmere Port were called to an address in King Street where a tumble dryer had caught fire.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Fire crews were called to a tumble dryer fire in a kitchen on King Street, Chester. Crews, two wearing breathing apparatus, used a hose reel jet to put out the fire.

“They then used a large fan to remove smoke from the property. Crews were detained for 45 minutes.”

Firefighters have been called to deal with several tumble dryer fires in the Chester and Ellesmere Port areas in recent months.

For tumble dryer safety tips from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service visit http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/tumble-dryer-fire-safety

Meanwhile, at 8.42am on the same day, crews from Ellesmere Port and Runcorn attended a fire in Richmond Court, Richmond Terrace, that had been sparked by a microwave.

The crews used breathing apparatus to enter the property to tackle the fire.

Firefighters were at the address for an hour while they cleared smoke from the property.