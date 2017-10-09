Tributes paid to Chester Marathon runner Trevor Cording

TRIBUTES have been paid to a runner who died during the Chester Metric Marathon on Sunday.

He has been named on social media as 50-year-old father-of-three Trevor Cording.

Members of a running club have been paying tribute to the experienced runner and family man from Acton Bridge, Northwich.

One woman wrote: “My thoughts are with Trevor's family at this time. It's been an absolute privilege to have met him at races over the past few years. So sad. RIP Trevor.”

Fylde Coast Running Club, where Mr Cording used to be a member, also paid tribute to him.

A spokesman for the club said: "We have just heard the incredibly sad news that Trevor Cording passed away whilst taking part in the sport he loved so much, at yesterday's Chester Metric Marathon.

"The news is devastating for his wife Fee, his beautiful daughter of whom he was so proud, and his lovely twin boys.

"Trevor was a Fylde Coast Runner when we first launched the Club back in 2015 and was an outstanding ambassador for the Club and the running community generally.

"He will be sadly missed by many. Our deepest condolences.”

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "During the Chester Marathon on Sunday 8 October 2017, a 50-year-old man from Acton Bridge collapsed.

"He was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to The Countess of Chester but sadly died."

Marathon organisers at Active Leisure Events confirmed Mr Cording - a member of Northwich Running Club - had died following a “medical incident”.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, Chris Hulse and Andy White of Active Leisure Events, said: “We speak for everyone involved with the Chester Metric Marathon when we say we’re all deeply saddened that following a medical incident during the event today one of our runners has passed away.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends.

“We would like to praise the marshals and the emergency services – in particular St John Ambulance, North West Ambulance Service and police – for their rapid response and care for the runner during the incident.”