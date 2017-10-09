Three arrested after man 'held against his will' in Blacon

Three people have been arrested following a police investigation into the assault and false imprisonment of an 18-year-old man in Blacon.
On Saturday (October 7), police say the victim went to a flat in Cemlyn Close where he was allegedly assaulted and held against his will until the following morning, when he managed to escape.
An 18-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, section 18 assault, fraud and possession of a bladed article. A 16-year-old boy from Ellesmere Port was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B drug, false imprisonment and section 18 assault.
An 18-year-old man from Chester was arrested on suspicion of assault and production of a class B drug (cannabis), false imprisonment, section 18 assault and fraud.
DS Simon Owen of Cheshire Police said: “I’d like to reassure the community that is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this.”
