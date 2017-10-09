Repairs to A41 sink hole in Christleton are almost complete

REPAIRS to a sink hole on a busy Chester road are set to be completed within a fortnight – about three months after it first opened up.

Work on the A41 in Christleton are moving into the final stages and an overnight road closure was needed to allow machinery onto the site.

The road was closed from 7pm yesterday until 5am today to allow the repairs to progress.

The closure points were from Durban Avenue to Bridge Drive.

Cllr Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “We had hoped the repairs would be completed without the need for a road closure but the machinery required is just too large for the next part of the repairs to take place safely. If all goes smoothly the closure will only be needed for one night.

“The works are generally progressing well and we hope to complete the repairs on or around Saturday, October 14.

“The works have been complex as lots of services are under the surface, as well as water and gas mains, there are power and telecommunication cables, which had to be supported while the work takes place. Thank you to local residents and businesses for your patience and co-operation during these repairs, it is greatly appreciated.”

The busy commuter route has been beset by problems since the 2m hole opened up at the junction with Quarry Lane bridge in Christleton on July 13.

Investigations into the reason for the collapse were both complex and time-consuming, with the affected section of the road cordoned off and temporary traffic signals in place – causing delays at peak times and weeks of misery for motorists.

Water was found to be leaking from the nearby canal, with the flow of water washing material away from beneath the road, forming a void that caused the collapse.

The leak was fixed by the Canal & River Trust which used a specialist polyurethane grout to stop the water and fill all voids.

The ground then dried out giving the council’s highways team the chance to start repairing the hole about three weeks ago.