Chester-born man found hanged had recently lost job, inquest told

JOB difficulties could have contributed to the death of a man found hanged in his room, his sister said.

Stephan Michael Williams, 51, who was born in Chester and went to school in the city, was found at his room in Erddig Road, Wrexham, on June 1.

An inquest at the Guildhall in Wrexham heard Mr Williams was a qualified mechanic whose most recent work was as a handbrake caliper stripper.

His sister, Maria Williams, said in a statement read by coroner John Gittins that there were a number of letters from Mr Williams’ employer in his room.

There was a final warning and the most recent of the letters, dated February 21, confirmed his dismissal with notice.

Miss Williams believed the letters might have contributed to Mr Williams ending his own life.

She said her brother had received a letter in March about problems in receiving his Universal Credit benefit. She said the letters contributed to Mr Williams’ state of mind at the time of his death.

A note from Mr Williams had also been found in the room, Mr Gittins said.

The inquest heard Mr Williams had not replied to his sister’s phone calls, emails and messages recently.

He had written to her saying he thought that he believed he had bipolar disorder, but Mr Gittins said he had not been known to mental health services. The hearing was told how police were called after a maintenance man found Mr Williams’ body in his room.

A pathology report gave the cause of death as hanging.

No drink or drugs were found in his system, the inquest heard.

Mr Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said there could be no other conclusion other than suicide.