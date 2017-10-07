Inspirational Chester fundraiser in line for national award

An intrepid fundraiser has made it on to a three-man shortlist for a national award which recognises charity champions.

Alex Staniforth, of Kelsall, is through to the finals of this year’s JustGiving Awards where he is in the running for the Endurance Fundraiser of the Year title.

The 21-year-old has raised more than £55,000 for Young Minds Trust – the UK’s leading charity committed to improving the mental health of children.

It is a charity close to Alex’s heart, as he has previously battled anxiety, depression, low self-confidence, eating disorders, bullying, epilepsy and stammering.

Former Tarporley High Schhol pupil Alex – who has climbed Everest twice – was shortlisted for the award after his most recent challenge, a 4,000-mile adventure which saw him climb the highest point in 100 UK counties.

During the course of his trek around the country, he walked, cycled, ran and even kayaked.

JustGiving spokesperson Helen Osborne said: “We’ve had a record number of nominations for the JustGiving Awards, with thousands of people telling us about the fundraisers they would love to see recognised, so Alex has done incredibly well to be nominated this year.

“We only have 21 finalists and they are all worthy winners in their own right. We wish Alex the very best of luck.”

Other categories include Creative Fundraiser of the Year; Young Fundraiser of the Year; The Outstanding Commitment Award; The JustGiving Life Changer Award; PayPal Crowdfunder of the Year; and Celebrity Fundraiser of the Year.

The event, now in its seventh year, will be held at The Brewery in East London on Tuesday, November 21.

The public decides who wins in each category and you can read the finalists’ incredible stories at pages.contact.justgiving. com/awards/2017/voting