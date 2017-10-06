Restaurant plans next to Chester nightclub 'could be a recipe for disaster'

CONCERNS have been raised over plans to create a restaurant and bar next to a city centre nightclub in Chester.

Both Cheshire Police and ward councillor Samantha Dixon believe opening a new 70-cover venue adjacent to Rosie's on Northgate Street could be a recipe for disaster.

The club’s owners have also expressed fears it “could result in conflict between restaurant users and nightclub users if the opening hours were to overlap”.

Applicant Shell Trust (UK Property) Ltd has lodged an application with Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) to change number 14 from retail to restaurant use under planning law.

They have no operator lined up but believe there is more chance of filling the empty unit if it could tap into the night-time economy.

A report to the council's planning committee reveals that all attempts to market the premises to a retailer over the past five years have failed.

CWaC's officers have recommended the plans be approved and committee members will make a final decision at a meeting next Tuesday.

In the report, case officer Simon Greenland states that Cllr Dixon is concerned that a new restaurant and bar would lead to “increased incidence of crime and anti-social behaviour”.

Cheshire Police had concerns that the plans showed a large space with a vertical drinking area – but this large bar has since been removed.

“They have also expressed concerns that the premises is next door to Rosie’s nightclub which is one of only six ‘Tier 1 licensed premises’ in Cheshire,” Mr Greenland wrote.

“The concern is that a licensed restaurant would inevitably lead to a transition between dining and the night time economy without any discernible split.”

Referring to representations made by the operators of Rosies, he added: “Queues are managed in an orderly manner but extend across the frontage of 14-16 Northgate Street.

“The proposed use could result in conflict between restaurant users and nightclub users if the opening hours were to overlap.”

The council's environmental protection team has set out a series of conditions to be applied to the listed building, should planning permission be granted.

It also stated that the application contains “no detail of proposed odour or noise control schemes and their siting within the development”.

Describing the building's troubled history, Mr Greenland wrote: “The application site has been marketed since 2012 by two retail letting agents who have advertised the premises widely but with limited interest.

“The proposed rent is comparable to other vacant retail units in the vicinity. It is considered that reasonable attempts have been made to let the unit for retail use.”

He added: “It is considered that the proposal would not have a significant adverse impact on health or quality of life, having particular regard to residential amenity.

“On balance it is considered the proposed development would not have an unacceptable impact on the vitality and viability of the retail centre. It is recommended that planning permission be granted.”