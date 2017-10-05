Tributes paid to Norley motorcyclist who died in collision near Northwich

A FAMILY has paid tribute to a Norley man after a fatal collision near Northwich.

At 8.08pm on Tuesday, October 3, police officers were called to reports of a collision on the A556, Chester Road, near to the golf club on the westbound carriageway in Sandiway, near Northwich.

Officers attended the scene and found the collision involved a red motorcycle and a white DAF truck.

Sadly the rider of the motorbike, 66-year-old Bill Hignett, from Norley, near Frodsham, died at the scene.

Mr Hignett’s family released a following tribute: “Bill was a cherished, kind, supportive, gentle man and avid motorcycle enthusiast.

“He leaves behind wife Jacqueline, son Adam, sister Joan, brother David and many friends who loved and valued him."

The driver of the truck, a 25-year-old man from Warrington, was uninjured he was arrested at the scene on suspicion of death by dangerous driving; he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

As a result of the incident the A556 westbound was closed while officers conducted collision investigation work; the road reopened at approximately 3am on Wednesday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information in relation to the incident, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 796 of 3/10/2017.

Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.