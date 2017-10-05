Ellesmere Port dance school release balloons in memory of Lynn

A DANCE school released balloons in memory of a valued member as part of a year of events to honour her and raise money for charity.

Lynn Harris lost her battle with cancer in August last year.

The 57-year-old was a valued dance captain at the Lynn McKenzie School of Dancing in Ellesmere Port and members are organising a fundraising event every month this year in her memory.

The fundraising was the idea of Karen McKenzie-Green, of the Lynn Mckenzie School of Dancing, and her husband James, who wanted to do more than the usual annual fundraising show.

Karen said: “Lynn had been with the school all her life really.

“We are doing all this in her memory to create a legacy in Lynn's name.”

The balloons were released at the Trinity Methodist Church in Whitby Road by members of the dance school as members of Lynn’s family and friends.

The money raised will be donated to MacMillan Cancer Support.

The school’s annual show, Memories, will take place on November 16 and 17.