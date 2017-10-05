Cheshire and Wirral commuters urged to think about how they will get home tonight during rail strike action

A TRAIN company working to keep the north of England on the move during strike action is urging commuters to think about how they are getting home this evening.

So far today, train operator Northern has run more than 850 services and is on schedule to reach 1,200.

However, the RMT strike action means services will start to wind down from 5pm, with very few operating anywhere on the network after 7pm.

And Northern is calling on its customers to think now about their journeys home tonight.

Sharon Keith, regional director at Northern, said: “Today has been another difficult day for our customers, but we have managed to keep them on the move.

“Our thoughts have now turned to this evening’s peak period and we are asking our customers to do the same.

“We are running amended timetables, with fewer services than normal and it is important that anyone planning to travel by train this evening knows what services they will be able to use.”

She added: “This is the second day this week that our customers have faced amended journeys as a result of RMT strike action and, again, I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

For full details of amended timetables and rail replacement bus services visit the Northern website at https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/industrial-action National Rail Enquiries at http://www.nationalrail.co.uk/