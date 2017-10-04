Three fire engines called to tackle grill pan fire in Neston

FIREFIGHERS were called to a kitchen fire in Neston that has been started by a grill pan.

Crews from Mollington, Ellesmere Port and a third fire engine from Merseyside Fire and Rescue attended the house in Dawn Close, Ness, just before 12.20pm today.

They found smoke coming from the grill pan and used a large fan to clear the smoke from the property.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue have advice on how to keep grills clean and to avoid risk of fire called Dirty Grills Kill at www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/home-safety/grills