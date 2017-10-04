Quick-thinking pleasure boat skipper saves baby from drowning

THE skipper of a pleasure boat in Chester plucked a baby from the River Dee after the tot's pram rolled down a bank into the water.

Chester Boat confirmed that Paul Blessing, manager of the Lady Diana, had saved the youngster from drowning this afternoon (Wednesday, October 4).

The baby girl was reportedly unharmed but soaking wet following the ordeal at around 1.45pm. She was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital to be checked over.