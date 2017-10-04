Gang tried to rob man in Helsby at knifepoint

A GANG of seven men – including one brandishing a knife – attempted to rob a man in Helsby.

Cheshire Police are now appealing for anyone with information on the “frightening incident” to contact them immediately.

It took place near the shops on Chester Road near the shops at around 10.35pm on Thursday, September 28.

The victim was walking along the street towards Elton when he was approached by two men who asked him the time.

Seven other men then appeared behind the victim, demanding his phone and one of the men produced a knife. The victim ran off seeking help from a nearby house.

The victim managed to describe four of the suspects. The first was white, about 18 years old, 5ft5 wearing a black baseball cap with a grey jumper. He was clean shaven and had a Liverpool accent.

The second was white, 5ft8, about 18 years old with blonde spiky hair, wearing a red jumper, black jeans and white trainers. He was clean shaven.

The third was also white, about 19 years old, 5ft8 with longish blonde hair and a freckle underneath his left eye. He wore a black cap, a dark blue waterproof and black tracksuit bottoms.

The fourth male was white, 21 years old, 5ft7 wearing a leather jacket and black jeans with white trainers.

Detective constable Justin Jones said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim and we are appealing for anyone who saw a large group of men on Chester Road, Helsby on that evening. Knife crime is extremely serious and we are appealing for help from the public to trace those responsible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1050 of the September 28 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.