Chester hospital porter jailed for six years over historic sex offences against a child

A PORTER based at the Countess of Chester Hospital has been jailed for six years after being convicted of historic sexual offences.

Wayne Crow, 56, was found guilty of eight sexual offences after a trial at Chester Crown Court.

The charges relate to incidents that took place between January 1980 and August 1985 against a male victim who was a child at the time.

Crow, of Stanlaw Road, Ellesmere Port, was sentenced to a total of six years in prison and order to sign the sex offenders register for life.

The Countess of Chester Hospital confirmed Crow was employed and was suspended when the allegations were made known. He is no longer employed by the NHS Trust.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Moore said: “The victim in this case has suffered greatly over the years and he has shown great bravery and courage in coming forward and talking about what happened to him over 30-years-ago.

“Crow has shown a blatant disregard for the victim, making him come to court and give evidence during trial and re-living what happened to him all those years ago. I hope he will be able to find some justice in the sentence that has been handed down to him.

“We treat all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously − no matter how long ago they took place. Victims of non-recent sexual offences can have the confidence in coming forward − we want to reassure victims that we are committed to tackling this type of crime and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

“The force has a Dedicated Rape Unit that deals specifically with this type of crime − and has specialist officers who are able to provide support to victims and witnesses throughout an investigation. I would encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness of a sexual offence to come forward and report it.”

Anyone looking to report a sexual offence can contact Cheshire Police on 101. Information can also be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.