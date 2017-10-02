Road closed in Malpas for up to 12 weeks to allow repairs to bridge

SIGNIFICANT repairs works to Bradley Bridge near Malpas have required Old Malpas Road (B5395) to be closed from today.

Following exploratory works on the bridge in January this year, repairs to the bridge are expected to take about 12 weeks.

As the road is narrow, CWaC said the road needs to be closed in order to carry out the works safely.

The council’s cabinet member for environment, Cllr Karen Shore said: “The works will involve removing the parapet and building a stronger higher parapet with sandstone blocks to provide better containment for any vehicle collisions.

“Steel ties will also be installed through the arch barrel to control existing cracks and through the side walls of the bridge to prevent further outward movement.”

The road will be closed about one mile south east from the centre of Malpas.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic including pedestrians and cyclists.

A signed diversion route will be in place via the B5069 Chester Road and A41 Whitchurch Road.