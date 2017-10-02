Hoole Way student flats plan back on the agenda

A STUDENT flats scheme which attracted opposition and was rejected by the council is back on the agenda.

The Standard understands developers Jansons Property intend to appeal the decision to reject their plans for an eight-storey 376-bed student accommodation block on the Hoole Way car park in Newtown, a short distance from Chester Railway Station.

The application was turned down at a planning committee meeting in April, when residents and councillors voiced their opposition.

But a spokesman for Cheshire West and Chester Council has confirmed the Planning Inspectorate is aware an appeal is being made – although it has not yet been officially validated.

It could represent bad news for opponents of the scheme, particularly as there has been a track record of refused applications for student blocks being overturned on appeals – including at Tower Wharf, Trafford Street in Newtown and on the Hunter Street car park.

The proposed eight-story building earmarked for the Hoole Way car park was considered too large and there were numerous objections from residents of the neighbouring Black Diamond Park housing estate and Newtown.

Planning permission was refused in April, with the council concluding: “It is considered that, due to its design, height, mass and scale, the proposed building would appear incongruous and overly-dominant in the street scene, causing unacceptable harm to the character and visual amenity in the area.

“It is considered that the proposed building would have an overbearing impact on the residents of Black Diamond Park and would therefore have an unacceptable significant impact on residential amenity.”

Ben Roberts, speaking for developers Jansons Property at April's planning meeting, billed the development as a “high quality building for a hugely important gateway site”.

He added: “We believe we have produced a first-class design which would reflect well on this city.”

Mr Roberts said a petition of businesses in favour of the development had gained 72 signatures and access to the building would be from Hoole Way only, channeling students away from Newtown and towards the University of Chester and city centre.

But residents’ representative Lisa Miller and council leader and local ward member Cllr Samantha Dixon drew applause when they spoke against the plans, highlighting fears over an increase in anti-social behaviour and issues over parking.

“Do we need a scheme of this size? No we don’t,” concluded Cllr Dixon before the plans were rejected.