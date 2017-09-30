Family marks centenary of Hoole soldier's death

Relatives of a Hoole soldier killed in the First World War gathered to pay their respects on the 100th anniversary of his death.

Private James Edward Bowe was killed in the Third Battle of Ypres on September 22, 1917, aged 23, and his name appears on the war memorial on Hoole Road.

Members of Private Bowe’s family met at the memorial to lay a regimental wreath in his honour, 100 years on from his death.

Pte Bowe’s nephew Ted Bowe, who lives in Newton, was joined by the late soldier's great-nephews, David and John Nickless and Martyn Harris.

Also represented were members of the wider Hoole community, including Cllr Angie Chidley, Hamilton Street Methodist Church minister David Goodwin and members of the Hoole History Group who helped provide information about Pte Bowe’s military service.

He was born on what is now Westminster Road and came from a staunch Methodist family.

He left his job on the railways to join the South Lancashire Regiment on March 1, 1917, and went to France on June 20 where he became attached to the Royal Engineers.

Pte Bowe was killed when a German shell dropped in his trench on September 22.

Letters back from the Front Line reached his family on October 1.

His commanding officer Capt S W Schwabe wrote: “I hope and trust that it will ease your sorrow a little when I tell you that he died nobly and uncomplainingly doing his duty.

“It is due to his sacrifice and to the sacrifice of many of his comrades that our line is still advancing and peace thereby brought nearer.”

Pte Bowe’s NCO, Sgt B Jarram, explained: “We were holding a certain part of the line when a German shell dropped in the trench killing your son instantly.

“We are more than sorry to lose such a good soldier and comrade, for he was liked by everyone who came in contact with him.

“We did all that was possible for him, and buried him as decently as possible under the circumstances.”

Pte Bowe is buried in Bedford House Cemetery near Zillebeke.

Of the 5,139 British Empire servicemen buried there, he is one of the 2,194 identified casualties.

Pte Bowe’s great-nephew John Nickless of Hoole visited the grave in August 2014 – the first family member to do so since Pte Bowe’s father Jacob visited in the 1920s.