Thousands raised by Chester's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride

A eye-catching convoy of motorcycles revved through Chester as part of a worldwide fundraising event.

Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride features riders on vintage bikes, dressed up in period clothing – with many wearing tweed, cravats and moustaches.

The sponsored ride, which takes places in cities across the world, raises money for the Movember Foundation and raises awareness of men’s health, specifically prostate cancer.

On Sunday, the Chester leg of the event was organised for the third year in a row by Bill Smith Motors.

Riders travelled to The Ice Cream Farm in Tattenhall before heading back through Chester’s city centre to park up by the River Dee and then head off to Chester Racecourse for a drinks reception laid on by Bill Smiths on the roof-top terrace at the 1539 restaurant.

Mark Smith, from Bill Smith Motors, said: “Riders young and old made so much effort to help spread the word and raise awareness for these great causes that hamper so many men’s lives.

“This year we had many new riders who had only just passed their test - it’s a steady ride so it was perfect for them but we think rider numbers are increasing for this ride year on year because more people in and around Chester simply want to get a classic café racer type bike for the style aspects, which seems to fit so well into the Cheshire scene!”

Worldwide there were 92,945 riders who raised $4,549,085 globally on Sunday. In Chester, about £6,000 was raised through 130 registered riders including Hoole actor, Ian Puleston-Davies.