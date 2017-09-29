Ellesmere Port's Grace Arms pub under threat due to apartment plans

An historic Ellesmere Port pub could be bulldozed to make way for 42 new apartments.

Residents in the Stanney Lane area have been contacted by letter about plans to deliver a new-build development on the site of the Grace Arms pub.

They are invited to a consultation event which will provide full details of the plans next Wednesday (October 4), in room 123 of West Cheshire College's Ellesmere Port campus (4.30pm-6pm).

The letter is from Birkenhead housing association Magenta Living who are working on the scheme with Lane End Developments of Warrington.

The letter does not state the precise location of the development – it says it will be 'on land at Stanney Lane' – but Magenta Living project manager Louise Edwards has confirmed to the Standard that the Grace Arms is the site which has been earmarked.

If the plans get the go-ahead, the Greene King-owned pub would be demolished but there would no risk to jobs as a new replacement pub has been earmarked for a site within about a mile's radius.

The Grace Arms has stood on Stanney Lane for decades and is believed to be about 100 years old. It is named after the Grace family, who owned nearby Whitby Hall.

No-one from the Grace Arms or Lane End Developments was available for comment.