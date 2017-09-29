Chester entrepreneur hoping to be Lord Sugar's next Apprentice

Viewers tuning in to the new series of hit BBC show The Apprentice will see a budding Chester entrepreneur seek to become Lord Alan Sugar’s business partner.

Filming has already taken place for the series and Andrew Brady, of Vicars Cross, says he “loved every second” on the show as he competed with 17 other candidates for the coveted prize.

Andrew, 26, said he wasn’t intimidated by billionaire Lord Sugar, who the candidates try to impress in a series of weekly tasks in the hope of ultimately winning £250,000 to invest in a business idea of their choosing.

He even suggested the notorious boardroom bulldog was “a bit of a softie”.

Andrew has been sworn to secrecy and is not able to say how far he gets in the process – at least one candidate is fired every week – but he was able to give some insight into what it is like to be on the other side of the cameras.

“The days are a lot longer than you'd think,” said Derbyshire-born Andrew, a qualified aerospace engineer who moved to the Chester area when he got a job with Airbus.

“It's a very intense process but you learn a lot about yourself.”

Andrew has long been an admirer of Lord Sugar, who is famous for reducing under-performing candidates to quivering wrecks in boardroom scenes at the end of each episode.

“Not a lot intimidates me,” said Andrew.

“I've worked with the military before, been in meetings with wing commanders, and their presence is way more intimidating.

“I bet Lord Sugar is a real softie in real life.”

Andrew said he felt one of Lord Sugar’s aides, Claude Littner, had a “grandad-type” air about him and described his own late grandfather, former coal miner Alan Aston, as his inspiration in life.

“My grandad died when I was 13,” said Andrew. “He was the hardest working man I've ever known.

“He couldn't sit still, even when he was older he was always in his allotment.

“He was a role model for me. I'm drawn to older people, they have a cheeky side and a charisma that you don't get so much these days.”

Andrew worked in recruitment and as a bartender after leaving school before going to Sheffield Hallam University when he was 22.

He graduated in 2015 with a degree in aerospace technology.

He worked for companies in Preston and Bristol before joining Airbus in Broughton as an engineering project manager last December.

Andrew’s Linkedin profile says he left the aviation giants in June to set up Aston Brady Ltd, described as a “fresh and innovative engineering management consultancy” based in Chester.

He has ambitions of becoming a big hitter in the business world – but viewers will have to wait and see whether he wins Lord Sugar’s £250,000 to develop his business venture.

“Everyone's striving for better things and wants more money – the grass is always greener,” said Andrew, who reckons he looks like a mixture of Clark Kent and Gok Wan.

“I want to become my own boss. I want to be rich living on my own yacht in Monaco.”

Andrew was even able to ‘reveal’ details about the luxury pad the candidates stayed in for this series.

“We’re all in one-bed flat in Hackney this time,” he joked.

The 13th series of The Apprentice starts on BBC1 at 9pm on Wednesday. For their first challenge, the candidates must design and manufacture their own burgers to sell to the public in London.