Ex-soldier overwhelmed by response to his Chester job hunt

The ex-soldier who stood outside a business park with a ‘job wanted’ sign has been overwhelmed by the response to his quest to find employment.

Former sergeant major Wayne Taylor, 46, has struggled to find a suitable full-time role since leaving the military in 2011 – despite despite sending out about 400 applications.

He decided to make an unconventional bid for work on Friday by standing at the entrance to Chester Business Park with a homemade sign offering his services to any potential employers, hoping to get noticed.

Since Mr Taylor's story was published by us on Monday, the Gulf War veteran has been taken aback by the response – and is now a lot closer to finding the full-time job he is searching for.

He has had more than 100 emails – from prospective employers to people simply offering goodwill and advice – while his Facebook and Linkedin profiles have been flooded with hundreds of messages.

The national press have also picked up on his story, which has been featured in a string of newspapers, and he has put the difficulties some ex-Armed Forces personnel have in finding employment firmly in the spotlight.

He has been interviewed by LBC radio and is due to appear on two TV news reports as well.

"I've become something of a media star," joked Mr Taylor, who lives in Garden Village, Wrexham, with his wife Laura, 48.

He added: “It’s all taken me by surprise, that’s for sure.

“On Friday morning, when I was sitting at home in bed in my pants and socks, all I was thinking was ‘it's about time I did something different’.

“I’m glad I did and it seems to have had the desired effect.

“But there are lots of other people in the same boat as me.”

Mr Taylor joined the army at the age of 16 and served for 25 years, seeing action in both Gulf wars as well as touring Afghanistan, Bosnia, Kosovo and Northern Ireland with the 26th Regiment Royal Artillery.

After leaving the army, he has struggled to find a role he feels matches his abilities and has not had a permanent job since 2015 – just temporary positions.

He was earning £45,000 a year by the time he left the army but the roles he has been offered since have been less senior and for less money, often only just above the minimum wage.

He fears there is a stigma attached to employing ex-service personnel but, since Friday, things have started “spiralling rapidly”, Mr Taylor said.

He added: “It’s positive. I’m very glad I did it because I'm looking more like getting employed now.

“I’ve had well over 100 emails already. If you add in messages I’ve had via Facebook and other things like Linkedin, it's more like 250+.”

Mr Taylor, who would ideally like a job in logistics or facility management, has an army pension but it is not for the full amount due to personal reasons.

He hopes his actions on Friday have helped raise awareness for other ex-Armed Forces men and women who have faced the same struggles, and is glad he decided to make a stand.

Mr Taylor was particularly glad to hear from the LifeWorks charity, who help ex-Forces personnel secure the future they want.

He was approached by a couple of firms during his stint at Chester Business Park last Friday, but said his venture there would mean “nothing” until the work opportunities which are opening up to him are turned into job firm offers.

If you can help Wayne Taylor with his search email him at wayne.taylor2010@hotmail.co.uk.