Fourteen people charged after Wirral drug raids

FOURTEEN people have been charged with drugs offences following an investigation by Titan - the North-west's regional organised crime unit.

Titan detectives were joined by officers from Merseyside Police during raids in Wirral early on Thursday, September 21.

Seventeen people were arrested with 14 charged and three released pending further enquiries.

The following people have been charged and appeared before South Sefton Magistrates Court in Bootle on Saturday:

Michael Anderson, 63-years-old, of Bracken Lane, Higher Bebington, Wirral - between 1/11/16 and 05/02/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely MDMA, and between 1/04/12 and 22/09/17 converted criminal property.

Steven McEntee, 32 years-old, of Hillside Road, Tranmere, Wirral - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely cocaine and between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class B drugs namely amphetamine.

Colin O’Gorman, 38 years-old, of Highfield Crescent, Rock Ferry, Wirral - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely cocaine and between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class B namely amphetamine and between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class B drugs namely cannabis.

Ian Birchall, 34 years-old, of Gothic Street, Rock Ferry, Wirral - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely cocaine and between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class B namely amphetamine.

James Irwin, 30 years-old, of Highfield Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral - between 1/11/16 and 05/02/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely MDMA.

Gary Jones, 41years-old, of Prentice Road, Rock Ferry, Wirral - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely cocaine and between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class B namely amphetamine

Steven Laidlaw, 35 years-old, of Oriel Road, Tranmere, Wirral - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A namely cocaine, conspired to supply Class B drugs (amphetamine) and between 1/11/16 and 05/02/17conspired to supply Class A MDMA.

Steven Clarke, 56 years-old, of Westbourne Road, Prenton, Wirral - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A namely cocaine and between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class B namely amphetamine.

Christopher Jones, 34 years-old, of Charlwood Close, Prenton, Wirral - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely cocaine and Class B drugs namely amphetamine, and between 1/11/16 and 05/02/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely MDMA.

David Kavanagh, 34 years-old, of Shore Drive, New Ferry, Wirral - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs namely cocaine and between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class B drugs namely amphetamine.

Dwight Jones, 32 years-old, of Durweston Walk, Bristol - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and Class B drugs (amphetamine). Also charged with possession with intent supply Class B drugs (cannabis).

Kurtis Jones, 34 years-old, of Stonechat Gardens, Bristol - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply Class A drugs (cocaine) and Class B drugs (amphetamine).

Dylan Bowen, 22 years-old of Franklins Croft, Wolverton, Milton Keynes - between 31/03/16 and 22/09/17 conspired to supply class B drugs (amphetamine).

Peter Jones, 51 years-old, of HMP Dovegate - between 1/11/16 and 05/02/17 conspired to supply Class A namely MDMA.