Police issue appeal after Ellesmere Port man dies in crash

An Ellesmere Port man died at the weekend after his car crashed into a tree.

Merseyside Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal road traffic collision in Eastham on Sunday (September 24).

At about 4.55pm, the emergency services were called to reports of a collision involving a black BMW car and a tree on Rivacre Road.

Emergency services attended and the driver, a 22-year-old man from Ellesmere Port, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed to allow for forensic examination of the scene, and later re-opened.

Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the next of kin of the man.

Merseyside Police officers are urging anyone who witnessed this incident to contact the Matrix Roads Policing on 0151 777 5747 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.