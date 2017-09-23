A CHESTER suburb will be transformed into a feast for the senses on Sunday.

There will be live music, street food, stalls selling quality goods and lots for the children to do, as Hoole Festival takes over Faulkner Street, Charles Street and the Bishop Street car park.

The festivities take place between 11am and 7pm, and many of the local shops and businesses will be open to join in the fun.

There will be music throughout the day from performers such as Joe Hampton, Ben Stafford, The Dead Grateful, Jon E Sax, Tom Pashley, Jonny Daniel and Why Tiger Why?