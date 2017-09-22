Chester motorists slam 'ridiculous' city centre traffic chaos

Motorists and commuters have spoken out over “ridiculous” traffic problems which have brought rush-hour gridlock to Chester all week.

The closure of the busy junction of George Street, Canal Street and Upper Northgate Street for resurfacing work has had a serious knock-on effect across the city centre's road network.

On Wednesday, the problems were so bad Cheshire Police issued a warning on Twitter for motorists to avoid St Oswalds Way, the Fountains Roundabout and Gorse Stacks.

They have asked council highways officials for a review into the matter.

The junction has been closed since Monday and will be shut to all traffic until tomorrow.

People trying to negotiate the traffic chaos took to social media to air their travel woes.

Writing on the Standard’s Facebook page, Paul Tennant said: “We drove from Sealand Road near B&Q home to Huntington. Set off from there at 4.45pm (and) it took over an hour to drive approximately six miles.

“Traffic is ridiculous.”

Ellen Jayne Johnson wrote: “What should have taken 20 minutes to get home from my son’s school took me hour and 10 minutes. Why can’t they do these things at night when there is less traffic on the roads?”

Michelle Aldom wrote: “It was horrendous on the buses. Took over half an hour from Sandy Lane to the bus station, and then over half an hour from Chester to Blacon.”

Kerry Joy Hughes said the situation was “ridiculous”, adding: “The traffic in Chester is getting worse every day. What clown is running the show?”

Councillor Karen Shore, Cheshire West and Chester Council's cabinet member for environment, issued an explanation as to why Wednesday's traffic was particularly bad.

Cllr Shore said: “Wednesday’s congestion was caused primarily by two incidents. Firstly, resurfacing works on Upper Northgate Street required a lane closure on the Fountains roundabout to allow traffic to move safely. This work was planned and diversion routes were in place.

“Secondly, a lane closure was in also in operation on Hoole Way roundabout outside the bus interchange. This lane closure was not authorised and the workmen had been asked to move earlier in the day. Unfortunately this didn’t happen until around 2.45pm and by that time resurfacing operations were already underway in Upper Northgate Street.

“As a result the escape route from Gorse Stacks was down to one lane, which caused traffic to back up through to Fountains Roundabout quickly causing large queues.”

Work to improve the George Street/Upper Northgate Street junction began in July and is part of CWaC's improvement plan for Chester. As part of the final phase of improvements, the old road surface is being removed this week and the new carriageway will be resurfaced, including a raised junction table.

The roadworks were flagged up in advance by the council and are almost finished.

On Sunday, the main Upper Northgate Street junction reopens to traffic, with Delamere Street to be closed from 4pm to 6am on Monday to apply the final surface course.

It is hoped all roads in the area will fully reopen by Monday. But that will not spell the end of the misery for motorists as – on the other side of the city – work to widen the A483 Wrexham Road is due to start on Monday.

The £1.2 million scheme – on one of the busiest gateways into Chester – is due to last for 10 weeks. But it is hoped two lanes will be open during rush hour times, with traffic management systems in place when it is less busy.